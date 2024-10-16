fb
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Says Lions May Not Be Done Adding Edge Rushers

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
After a devastating blow to the Detroit Lions' defense with the season-ending injury of All-Pro edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, the team wasted no time in adding depth to the position. On Tuesday, the Lions announced they have signed defensive end Isaiah Thomas off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad, a move aimed at shoring up their pass rush.

On Wednesday, head coach Dan Campbell offered insight into how the decision to bring Thomas into the fold was made. He explained that general manager Brad Holmes and his team had already done their homework on Thomas, as well as other potential candidates, long before this signing.

“He’s (Brad Holmes) got a database of these guys that they’ve already done their homework on, that are on other practice squads,” Campbell said to the media. “Most of the time, it’s guys that we liked coming out of the draft. You’re keeping tabs on them. Then sometimes, it’s guys that had production one way or another, and now they’re not on a roster, or they’re on a practice squad.”

Dan Campbell

A New Face, But Not the Final Move

Campbell also made it clear that while the addition of Thomas brings valuable depth, it doesn’t signal the end of the Lions’ efforts to address the significant void left by Hutchinson’s injury. “No, I trust Brad on what he says, and he knows that,” Campbell explained. You tell me it’s gold, it’s gold. You tell me it’s not, it’s not. This move felt right for us.”

This statement comes amid speculation about whether the Lions will continue looking for high-profile replacements for Hutchinson, whose injury dealt a significant blow to a team already making a serious run for the playoffs. Thomas, while a valuable addition, might not be the final piece of the puzzle. “It doesn’t mean we’re done, it just means that’s where we’re at,” Campbell added.

Filling Big Shoes

Thomas, who originally came into the NFL after a standout college career at Oklahoma, now has the opportunity to step into a crucial role for the Lions. While he isn’t expected to replace Hutchinson outright, he adds competition to a defensive line that will need to regroup in the wake of the injury.

The Lions now look ahead to a tough stretch of games, starting with their upcoming NFC North clash against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. Although losing Hutchinson is a major blow, Detroit remains determined to stay competitive, with players like Isaiah Thomas providing much-needed depth and potential.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
