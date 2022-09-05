Dan Campbell says Philadelphia Eagles ‘rubbed our nose in it’ in 2021

Last Halloween, when the Detroit Lions hosted the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field, it was a scary day for Dan Campbell and his players as the Eagles walked away with a 44-6 win.

The same two teams will play this coming Sunday as the Lions once again host the Eagles in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

On Monday, Campbell spoke to reporters and he said that last year’s game was embarrassing.

“Last year’s loss to Eagles was embarrassing,” Campbell told reporters. “It was an embarrassing loss. They let us have it, they rubbed our nose in it. They came in and everything they wanted to do.”

Campbell then added that he expects the Eagles to try and do the same thing this coming Sunday.

Dan Campbell has message for fans of the Detroit Lions

Back in August, the Lions held their Family Fest at Ford Field and they kicked things off with an emotional speech from head coach, Dan Campbell.

Here is the full transcript of Campbell’s message for Lions fans who were in attendance at Ford Field.

“You guys have heard me say this, but I think what makes Detroit special is the fact that the fans, you guys will roll your sleeves up and put in a hard day’s work and I think we want to model ourselves after that,” Campbell said. “I’ll tell you what, you would give your coat in winter. You would give your coat to somebody in winter that needed it, man. That’s what this community’s about.

“However,” he continued, pausing for effect. “However … however, nobody will take advantage of our hospitality. Nobody. So that’s who we’re about, that’s what they’re about. This team is working their rear off to give you something to be proud of. We’re grinding it out right now and I know this, we are fricking starving. We are starving … so the hyenas better get out of the way.”