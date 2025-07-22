Dan Campbell Says Sione Vaki Injury ‘Sets Us Back’

Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki left Monday’s training camp session with what head coach Dan Campbell later confirmed to be a hamstring strain. The injury occurred during an early route-running drill, and while Vaki remained on the field briefly, trainers ultimately shut him down for the day after working on his left leg.

While it’s not expected to be a long-term issue, Campbell didn’t sugarcoat what the injury means to the team’s development plan for the promising second-year weapon.

TLDR:

Sione Vaki left Lions training camp practice early on Monday with a hamstring strain .

left Lions training camp practice early on Monday with a . Dan Campbell confirmed the injury and called it a setback to the team’s offensive plans.

confirmed the injury and called it a to the team’s offensive plans. Vaki missed spring practices and was expected to have an expanded offensive role in 2025.

in 2025. He was a special teams standout last season with a 90.5 PFF grade, ranking 7th in the NFL.

Campbell: “This kind of sets us back”

Prior to Tuesday’s practice in Allen Park, Campbell spoke to the media, and he gave the latest on Vaki, noting that it would “probably be a few days” before he returns to the field.

“Vaki is a guy, that was unfortunate, and we didn’t have him in the spring,” Campbell said as quoted by Justin Rogers. “We’re really high on him from an offensive standpoint. Certainly, special teams. He really helped us on special teams and we feel like he can do that again.”

Vaki made his name last season with his relentless effort on special teams, earning a PFF special teams grade of 90.5, which ranked 7th among all players who logged 100+ special teams snaps. He didn’t make much noise on offense, playing just 26 snaps behind Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, and Craig Reynolds. But heading into his sophomore campaign, the Lions were eager to explore how his size, athleticism, and power could unlock a more dynamic role.

“Offensively, just to see what we can do with him, see if we can expand his role,” Campbell said. “We feel like, just athletically, size-wise, explosiveness, power, there’s versatility in what he can do. He might be able to play multiple roles, multiple positions. This kind of sets us back.”

A Unique Weapon the Lions Were Excited to Unleash

The Lions have been slowly grooming Vaki, who played safety and running back at Utah, into a hybrid offensive contributor. While Jahmyr Gibbs has become a star and Montgomery remains a powerful RB2, the idea of getting Vaki involved as a utility weapon—especially in two-minute drills or passing sets, had begun to take shape.

Vaki’s 2024 production may have looked small on the stat sheet—6 rushes, 14 yards; 3 catches for 37 yards, but it was his team-first attitude and special teams dominance that made him a lock for the 53-man roster.

The Bigger Picture

With Vaki sidelined, even if briefly, it throws a wrench into Detroit’s backfield competition. Craig Reynolds now has a clearer path to reclaim the RB3 spot he’s held for the past three seasons. Rookie Jabari Small, recently signed, might also see increased reps in camp while Vaki recovers.

The Lions have aspirations beyond just making noise in the NFC North. After a 15-2 season and a crushing playoff loss, players like Vaki represent the kind of depth that helps teams finish the job in January. That’s why even a short-term hamstring strain is more than just a footnote.

The Bottom Line

The Sione Vaki injury isn’t catastrophic, but it’s certainly inconvenient. Dan Campbell and the Lions are high on his upside, and this hamstring strain delays plans to unleash him in a bigger offensive role. As training camp unfolds, Detroit will be keeping a close eye on Vaki’s recovery, and so will fans hoping to see what this unique weapon can bring to a team with Super Bowl aspirations.