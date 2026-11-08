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Dan Campbell Passes Two Lions Legends With Historic Coaching Milestone

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Dan Campbell has officially climbed another rung in Detroit Lions history, and this time, he’s passed two legendary figures from the franchise’s past.

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With Detroit’s 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Campbell earned his 54th regular-season win as Lions head coach, moving into sole possession of second place on the franchise’s all-time wins list.

The accomplishment moves Campbell past George Wilson and Potsy Clark, who each recorded 53 regular-season victories during their respective tenures in Detroit.

And considering where this franchise was when Campbell arrived in 2021, that’s one remarkable achievement.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell after a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Moves Into Second Place in Lions History

According to the Lions’ historical coaching records, Campbell now sits behind only Wayne Fontes on Detroit’s all-time regular-season wins list.

Here’s how the top four currently stand:

  • Wayne Fontes: 66 wins (1988–1996)
  • Dan Campbell: 54 wins (2021–present)
  • George Wilson: 53 wins (1957–1964)
  • Potsy Clark: 53 wins (1931–1936, 1940)

Campbell needs 12 more victories to tie Fontes for the franchise record and 13 to become Detroit’s all-time winningest head coach.

But what’s particularly impressive is how quickly Campbell has climbed the list.

After winning just three games during his first season in 2021, Campbell led Detroit to nine victories in 2022, 12 in 2023, and a franchise-record 15 in 2024.

That remarkable turnaround has established the Lions as one of the NFL’s most competitive organizations.

Campbell Focused on Winning, Not Personal Records

Interestingly, Campbell was asked about the possibility of moving into second place before Sunday’s game.

But as Campbell explained during his pregame media availability, individual coaching accomplishments weren’t on his mind.

“It’s about us getting better, man. We got to find a way to win this game,” Campbell said. “We got to play our best football, just like we do every week.”

That mentality has been a major part of Detroit’s transformation.

Lions Honor Jack Campbell in Milestone Win

And this latest victory carries additional meaning following an emotional week for the organization.

As we previously reported following Jack Campbell’s injury, the Lions have been rallying around their injured linebacker while continuing to prepare for games.

Before Sunday’s matchup, members of the coaching staff and linebacker group also honored Jack Campbell by wearing his No. 46 jersey.

The message has been clear: Continue competing while keeping their teammate in their thoughts.

Now, Dan Campbell has another milestone to add to his résumé.

Fifty-four regular-season victories. Second place in Lions history.

And with Fontes’ record of 66 wins still within reach, Campbell might not be finished climbing the list anytime soon.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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