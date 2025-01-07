Dan Campbell Sells Aaron Glenn As NFL Head Coach

fb
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made a strong statement in support of his defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, during his daily press conference on Tuesday. With Glenn being one of the most sought-after head coaching candidates this offseason, Campbell didn't hold back in highlighting his qualities and capabilities.

“He’s as good a coach as you're going to find,” Campbell said, emphasizing Glenn’s expertise and leadership. “He’s a better human being.”

Campbell made it clear that he firmly believes in Glenn's potential to succeed as a head coach in the NFL, describing it as “ridiculous” if Glenn isn't hired during this coaching cycle. “This guy’s as good as they come and he can do it all,” Campbell added, noting that he hopes he can keep him around in Detroit.

Glenn, who has played a pivotal role in the Lions' defensive success, has garnered significant interest as a top candidate for head coaching positions around the league. With Campbell’s ringing endorsement, it seems clear that Glenn is not only highly respected within the organization but also widely regarded as a capable leader with a bright future in the NFL.

