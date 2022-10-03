Dan Campbell shares feeling on Aaron Glenn following defensive debacle vs. Seahawks

On Sunday, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions hoped to bounce back from a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings when they hosted the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field.

Unfortunately, the Lions’ defense, which is led by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, was absolutely shredded by a Seahawks offense that was one of the worst in the NFL heading into Week 4.

What did Dan Campbell say about Aaron Glenn?

On Monday, Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he said that he and Aaron Glenn were still deciding on what their course of action is as far as fixing the defense.

“(Glenn) and I are still working through that,” Campbell said when asked about how the league’s worst defense can be fixed.

Campbell did say, “We’re going to need to move some personnel around” without offering any specifics.

Campbell then made it very clear that he trusts Glenn and that he is the right person for the job.

“I’m not afraid to make a hard decision if I really believed that’s the cause of it,” Campbell said. “And I don’t believe it is (with Glenn). I believe that Aaron Glenn is the right man for the job. He gives us our best hope, our best option to run this defense.”

Detroit Lions Defense was terrible, & "Rip" Malcolm Rodriguez had a solid game

There is still hope for the Lions’ defense

Yes, the Detroit Lions’ defense has been horrendous but that does not mean there is no hope of them showing improvement as the season goes on.

Aidan Hutchinson still has a long way to go and he will only get better, while the same thing can be said about rookies like Malcolm Rodriguez and Kirby Joseph. In addition, Josh Paschal will get into the lineup before too long and that too will help the cause.

Is the Lions’ defense going to become “good” in 2022? Probably not. But can they take a step forward as the season goes on? It’s possible!