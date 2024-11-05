fb
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Shares Initial Thoughts On Za’Darius Smith Trade

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
In the wake of the Detroit Lions trade for defensive lineman Za'Darius Smith, head coach Dan Campbell sat down with Dan Miller of Fox-2 Detroit to share his initial thoughts on the acquisition. With Smith now in the fold, Campbell is excited about the potential impact he can have on the team’s defensive front.

Dan Campbell

“It’s good to get him here. He brings an element of toughness,” Campbell said to Miller. “He’s a smart football player that can set an edge. Can get an edge and rush, and close the pocket down.” Campbell emphasized that Smith's versatility will be a valuable asset to the Lions, describing him as a “really good complementary piece” who will mesh well with the existing defensive players.

As the conversation continued, Miller shared a simple yet effective note written on a piece of paper: “See quarterback, get quarterback.” Upon seeing the note, Campbell chuckled and responded, “I like that. That’ll work. Yes, he does. He provides really a lot.” This exchange encapsulates the urgency and determination the Lions have in enhancing their pass rush, particularly after the recent injury to Aidan Hutchinson.

“I feel like this guy is a total defensive end and certainly he can get to the quarterback,” Campbell added, reinforcing the idea that Smith’s skill set aligns perfectly with what the Lions need as they look to solidify their defensive strategy.

With Campbell’s endorsement and excitement about Smith’s arrival, it’s clear that the Lions are committed to making a significant push this season. The addition of Smith not only strengthens their defensive line but also signals their intention to compete at the highest level. As the season progresses, fans can expect to see how this trade transforms the Lions’ defense and enhances their quest for success.

