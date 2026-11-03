Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has delivered another encouraging update regarding injured linebacker Jack Campbell.

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During his Tuesday morning appearance on Costa and Jansen with Heather on 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell reportedly reiterated that Jack is improving, although he did not provide any additional medical information.

Dan Campbell with no real update on Jake Campbell to Costa and Jansen with Heather show but reiterates “he is improving” — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) November 3, 2026

The brief update comes two days after the All-Pro linebacker was carted off the field during Detroit’s 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), right, and edge rusher Eric O’Neill (66) tackle Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Says Jack Campbell Is Improving

Campbell’s latest remarks continue the positive tone surrounding Jack’s recovery, even as the Lions remain cautious about releasing additional details.

On Monday afternoon, the organization confirmed that Campbell was resting and recovering at a local hospital, adding that preliminary indications were positive.

During his Monday press conference, Dan Campbell also revealed that he visited Jack in the hospital Sunday night and spoke with his wife and parents.

As we previously reported following Campbell’s emotional press conference, the Lions coach asked fans to continue praying for his defensive captain.

Lions Still Keeping Medical Details Private

Although Tuesday’s reported update is encouraging, the Lions have not announced an official diagnosis or provided a timetable for Jack’s return.

The organization previously explained that it would not release additional medical information out of respect for Campbell and his family.

As we reported following Monday’s official team statement, preliminary indications were positive, but the club stopped short of discussing specific medical findings.

Local coverage published early Tuesday also recapped Campbell’s hospital visit and everything known about his condition.

For now, the most important development is that Dan Campbell continues to describe Jack’s progress in encouraging terms.

Jack Campbell is reportedly improving, and that’s welcome news for the entire Lions organization.