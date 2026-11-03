fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayRed Wingsat TB · 7:00 PMStarts in 10h 6m · ESPN+, DSN, The Spot - MTNNext gamePistonsWed, Nov 4 vs PHI · 7:00 PM6-1 · 2nd CentralNext gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Nov 7 at MICH · 7:30 PM2-6 · 18thNext gameLionsSun, Nov 8 at MIA · 1:00 PM5-2 · 6th NFC NorthNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Nov 14 at ORE · 12:00 AM5-3 · 13th2026 seasonTigers76-86 · 11th AL CentralLatest completed season
TodayRed Wingsat TB · 7:00 PMStarts in 10h 6m · ESPN+, DSN, The Spot - MTN

Dan Campbell Shares Jack Campbell Update on 97.1 The Ticket

Jack Campbell injury update
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has delivered another encouraging update regarding injured linebacker Jack Campbell.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

During his Tuesday morning appearance on Costa and Jansen with Heather on 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell reportedly reiterated that Jack is improving, although he did not provide any additional medical information.

The brief update comes two days after the All-Pro linebacker was carted off the field during Detroit’s 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) tackle Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), right, and edge rusher Eric O’Neill (66) tackle Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Says Jack Campbell Is Improving

Campbell’s latest remarks continue the positive tone surrounding Jack’s recovery, even as the Lions remain cautious about releasing additional details.

On Monday afternoon, the organization confirmed that Campbell was resting and recovering at a local hospital, adding that preliminary indications were positive.

During his Monday press conference, Dan Campbell also revealed that he visited Jack in the hospital Sunday night and spoke with his wife and parents.

As we previously reported following Campbell’s emotional press conference, the Lions coach asked fans to continue praying for his defensive captain.

Lions Still Keeping Medical Details Private

Although Tuesday’s reported update is encouraging, the Lions have not announced an official diagnosis or provided a timetable for Jack’s return.

The organization previously explained that it would not release additional medical information out of respect for Campbell and his family.

As we reported following Monday’s official team statement, preliminary indications were positive, but the club stopped short of discussing specific medical findings.

Local coverage published early Tuesday also recapped Campbell’s hospital visit and everything known about his condition.

For now, the most important development is that Dan Campbell continues to describe Jack’s progress in encouraging terms.

Jack Campbell is reportedly improving, and that’s welcome news for the entire Lions organization.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy