Dan Campbell Shares Unfortunate News On Kevin Zeitler, Provides Update on Carlton Davis

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an injury update on Wednesday, and it wasn't all good news for Lions fans. While Campbell mentioned that cornerback Carlton Davis is “trending the right way” and will participate in practice today, the news on guard Kevin Zeitler was less optimistic.

Zeitler, who injured his hip in practice on Tuesday, is still considered “TBD” (to be determined), according to Campbell. His availability for Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings remains uncertain.

In addition to Zeitler's update, Campbell also teased some potentially positive news regarding linebacker James Houston. Campbell said there’s a chance that Houston could return to the lineup this week, giving the Lions some added depth as they prepare for their critical NFC North showdown against the Vikings.

Stay tuned for further updates as the Lions look to get healthy ahead of this important game.