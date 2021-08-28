Dan Campbell sits out 21 Detroit Lions players in loss to Indianapolis Colts

The Detroit Lions played their final preseason game of the year on Friday night as they lost to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 27-17.

Leading up to the game, Colts head coach Frank Reich said that he spoke to Lions head coach Dan Campbell and Campbell told him that he was going to be sitting out most of his starters and that is exactly what he did.

Here is the list of the 21 players Campbell sat out on Friday, per Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire.

QB Jared Goff

RB D’Andre Swift

RB Jamaal Williams

LT Taylor Decker

LG Jonah Jackson

C Frank Ragnow

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai

T.J. Hockenson

WR Tyrell Williams

WR Kalif Raymond

DE Michael Brockers

DE Da’Shawn Hand

OLB Trey Flowers

OLB Romeo Okwara

LB Jamie Collins

LB Alex Anzalone

CB Jeff Okudah

CB Amani Oruwariye

S Will Harris

S Tracy Walker

K Randy Bullock