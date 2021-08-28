Dan Campbell sits out 21 Detroit Lions players in loss to Indianapolis Colts

The Detroit Lions played their final preseason game of the year on Friday night as they lost to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 27-17.
Leading up to the game, Colts head coach Frank Reich said that he spoke to Lions head coach Dan Campbell and Campbell told him that he was going to be sitting out most of his starters and that is exactly what he did.
Here is the list of the 21 players Campbell sat out on Friday, per Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire.
- QB Jared Goff
- RB D’Andre Swift
- RB Jamaal Williams
- LT Taylor Decker
- LG Jonah Jackson
- C Frank Ragnow
- RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- T.J. Hockenson
- WR Tyrell Williams
- WR Kalif Raymond
- DE Michael Brockers
- DE Da’Shawn Hand
- OLB Trey Flowers
- OLB Romeo Okwara
- LB Jamie Collins
- LB Alex Anzalone
- CB Jeff Okudah
- CB Amani Oruwariye
- S Will Harris
- S Tracy Walker
- K Randy Bullock