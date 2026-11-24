The Detroit Lions will once again have to rely on their defensive depth after head coach Dan Campbell announced Tuesday that rookie defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard will miss the remainder of the 2026 season with a knee injury requiring surgery. Fortunately, Campbell believes the Lions have several capable players who can help fill the void.

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Gill-Howard, a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, had emerged as one of Detroit’s most pleasant surprises this season. The rookie recorded two sacks and six quarterback hits while playing 316 defensive snaps through 10 games.

With Gill-Howard now out for the season, Campbell identified seven defensive linemen Detroit could lean on moving forward. While Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams will continue to anchor the interior, several other players could see increased opportunities, including one who has yet to appear in a game this season.

Dan Campbell Names Potential Skyler Gill-Howard Replacements

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Campbell pointed to McNeill, Williams, Levi Onwuzurike, Tyler Lacy, Mekhi Wingo, Taki Taimani and Aidan Keanaaina as available options. Taimani and Keanaaina are currently on the practice squad.

“So we’ve got options there,” Campbell said. “But you hate to lose a player like him. He’s had a heck of a rookie season.”

Mekhi Wingo Could Make His Season Debut

Perhaps the most intriguing name Campbell mentioned was Wingo, who could make his 2026 season debut on Thanksgiving, according to the Detroit Free Press. The former LSU standout is listed behind McNeill and Gill-Howard on Detroit’s unofficial depth chart.

With the Lions already dealing with multiple defensive injury concerns, Thursday’s showdown against the Chicago Bears could provide an opportunity for Wingo to prove he deserves a larger role. Campbell has options, but somebody will have to make the most of theirs.