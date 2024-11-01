fb
Friday, November 1, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Spills Beans On Lions Uniform Combination vs. Packers

As the excitement builds for the Detroit Lions’ upcoming matchup against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Dan Campbell may have inadvertently revealed the team's uniform combination for the game. Speaking to the media on Friday morning, Campbell hinted that the Lions would be donning their all-white uniform combo this Sunday at Lambeau Field.

“I think we’ll be (in the) all-white (uniforms), so we’ll have the grass stains and everything rolling, man, it’s going to be good-old football, the way it’s meant to be played,” Campbell said as quoted by Pride of Detroit.

Dan Campbell

While the Lions have yet to officially announce their uniform for the game, Campbell's comments suggest he has some inside information. The prospect of seeing the team in their sleek all-white look has fans buzzing, as it has become a popular choice among the players and supporters alike.

Should Campbell be mistaken, the Lions could instead be wearing their classic white jerseys paired with blue pants. However, given Campbell's track record of transparency and passion for the team, fans are inclined to trust his word on this one.

Photo courtesy of Detroit Lions

The Bottom Line

Regardless of the uniform combination, Sunday’s game is set to be a thrilling encounter as the Lions face off against the Packers. With Dan Campbell’s hint about the all-white uniforms, fans will undoubtedly be eager to see if the team takes the field in this fresh look. As the game approaches, all eyes will be on both the players and the uniforms as they aim to assert their dominance in the NFC North rivalry.

