Dan Campbell sports racing helmet to start off latest press conference [Photo]

In case you have not heard, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell will have the honor of being the Grand Marshal at the 2021 Detroit Grand Prix.

That news broke on Thursday morning and Campbell decided to have a little fun with it by wearing a racing helmet to start off his press conference prior to today’s OTAs.

Here is a photo, which was snapped by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

This dude is going to be a lot of fun to cover!

Dan Campbell, playing the part as grand marshal for the Detroit Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/7q2lmRTqjw — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) June 3, 2021