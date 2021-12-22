Dan Campbell stays secretive about who will start if Jared Goff is out

Jared Goff is dealing with COVID-19 and though there is still a chance that he plays on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, the Detroit Lions have to have a plan in case he is out.

On Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked if Tim Boyle would get the nod if Goff is out and he would not 100% commit to that thought.

As noted by Chris Burke, it sounds like there is a possibility that David Blough would get the start if Goff does miss Sunday’s game.

Nation, who should get the start if Goff is out?

