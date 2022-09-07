Dan Campbell steals finale of ‘Hard Knocks’ with single quote [Video]

Another season of HBO’s Hard Knocks is in the books and as you know, this year’s season focused on our Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell was a main focal point throughout.

On Tuesday, during the final moments of the final episode, Campbell was asked to complete the phrase, “the 2022 Detroit Lions will…”

After thinking about what his response would be for what seemed like forever, Campbell gave the following response.

“The 2022 Detroit Lions will be the team that CAN and WILL.”

Check it out:

“The 2022 Detroit Lions will be the team that CAN and WILL” -Dan Campbell #OnePride #Lions pic.twitter.com/rl2q7L28O9 — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) September 7, 2022

Dan Campbell delivers message to fans in attendance for Family Fest at Ford Field

In late July, the Detroit Lions held their Family Fest at Ford Field and they kicked things off with an emotional speech from head coach, Dan Campbell.

Here is the full transcript of Campbell’s message for Lions fans who were in attendance at Ford Field.

“You guys have heard me say this, but I think what makes Detroit special is the fact that the fans, you guys will roll your sleeves up and put in a hard day’s work and I think we want to model ourselves after that,” Campbell said. “I’ll tell you what, you would give your coat in winter. You would give your coat to somebody in winter that needed it, man. That’s what this community’s about.

“However,” he continued, pausing for effect. “However … however, nobody will take advantage of our hospitality. Nobody. So that’s who we’re about, that’s what they’re about. This team is working their rear off to give you something to be proud of. We’re grinding it out right now and I know this, we are fricking starving. We are starving … so the hyenas better get out of the way.”