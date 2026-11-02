The Detroit Lions had plenty to celebrate following Sunday’s emotional 19-15 victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings. But head coach Dan Campbell made sure his team remembered there was something far more important than football.

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After delivering one of his trademark fiery locker-room speeches, Campbell brought the celebration to a halt and asked his players to join him in prayer for injured linebacker Jack Campbell.

It was a powerful moment that showed another side of Detroit’s passionate head coach.

Dan Campbell Celebrates Gritty Lions Victory

Campbell entered the victorious locker room fired up after watching his team improve to 5-2 and hand Minnesota its first loss of the season.

“How about that defense!!!” Campbell shouted as his players celebrated around him.

The Lions coach praised the collective effort, announcing that everyone on the team would receive a game ball following what he described as a “gritty win.”

Detroit certainly earned that description. After falling behind 15-12 in the fourth quarter, the Lions responded with a Jared Goff touchdown pass to Jameson Williams before their defense helped secure the victory.

But Campbell wasn’t finished addressing his players.

Dan Campbell Leads Lions Locker Room in Prayer for Jack Campbell

Following the celebration, Campbell changed his tone and addressed the frightening injury that had occurred earlier in the game, in locker-room video the Lions posted after the win.

“I’m going to lower the mood a little bit,” Campbell told his players. “I do not have any more information on Jack. We don’t know anything else at this point.”

Then came a moment unlike the usual postgame celebrations fans have come to expect from Detroit’s head coach.

“So, here’s what I wanna do, man… We’re gonna take a knee. Now, I wanna pray for Jack, OK? Now, let’s keep him in our thoughts and prayers, man.”

Campbell then removed his hat and took a knee, leading his team in a moment of prayer for their injured teammate.

The video eventually cut to quarterback Jared Goff breaking down the team, with Goff also acknowledging how difficult it had been to witness what happened to Jack Campbell.

Lions Await Further News on Jack Campbell

The emotional locker-room moment followed a frightening scene at Ford Field, where Jack Campbell suffered a neck injury on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The linebacker was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation after medical personnel immobilized him and carted him off the field.

As we previously reported following Dan Campbell’s postgame comments, the head coach had no additional information about his linebacker’s condition immediately after the game.

The Lions subsequently announced that Jack Campbell was resting at the hospital and would remain there overnight for continued evaluation and monitoring.

For Dan Campbell, Sunday’s victory was another example of the toughness and determination he has built into Detroit’s culture.

But the moment that may be remembered most wasn’t his animated celebration or the game balls he handed out.

It was the sight of the Lions’ head coach removing his hat, taking a knee, and bringing his entire team together for Jack Campbell.