Dan Campbell Has Powerful Message After Lions Survive Jets

The Detroit Lions didn’t play a perfect football game Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. Dan Campbell didn’t need them to.

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What Campbell wanted to see was a response.

Nine days after a 41-31 loss to Buffalo exposed communication problems and assignment breakdowns throughout Detroit’s defense, the Lions found themselves in another uncomfortable spot. A 24-10 fourth-quarter lead against the New York Jets disappeared, and suddenly Detroit had to prove it could respond rather than unravel.

It did.

Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs quickly answered with the go-ahead touchdown before Chuck Clark’s strip-sack of Geno Smith, recovered by Jack Campbell, sealed a 31-24 victory and moved Detroit to 2-1.

For Campbell, the way the Lions won may have mattered almost as much as the win itself.

“Listen, I’m going to start with this. Man, that team gave us all we could handle. They played hard. They take on the identity of that coach, which is a credit to him. I know what that’s like being on the other side of that. They can hold their head high, man. Those guys play hard and had a chance there at the end. Related coverage Fired Up Dan Campbell Hands Out 3 Game Balls Following Win vs. Jets Read more → “But as far as us, man, that’s just what the doctor ordered. It took all three phases to win that game. As you go along this season, especially early, you figure yourself out. Who you are, what you’re going to become, how do you win, how do you win together, what it takes, the ebbs and flows of a game. Man, I was proud of our guys. I really was.”

Campbell: ‘That’s Not Us’

That might be the most important part of Sunday’s victory.

Campbell spent the extended break after Buffalo examining problems throughout his football team, but the defense was impossible to ignore. Detroit surrendered 446 yards against the Bills, including 203 on the ground, while Campbell acknowledged afterward that the Lions had repeated coverage busts.

His message after beating New York was unmistakable. What happened in Buffalo wasn’t what Campbell believes his team should look like.

“Yeah, I just think it’s all-encompassing. We know what transpired last Thursday night. That’s not us. We know that. Now, it doesn’t mean things aren’t going to happen. You aren’t going to get beat, whatever. But you just want to know if you’re going to get beat, it’s because you’re in phase. I’m there. Guy made a play, and then eventually we’ve got to make more plays than they make, right? “But man, I thought we were where we were supposed to be today. And that was one of the things, man: be where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there and do it with urgency. And I thought we were there, man. “We played a sound game. I thought we played aggressive. And there again, just for our defense to be on the field and have to get the stop. They had to win the game for us, and they did that, man.”

Detroit certainly didn’t shut down the Jets. Geno Smith threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns, and New York erased a 14-point deficit to tie the game at 24 with 4:03 remaining. But when the Jets reached the Detroit 28 with a chance to tie or win the game, the Lions finally produced the decisive defensive play they needed.

The final sequence was particularly meaningful for Kelvin Sheppard, who entered Sunday under significant scrutiny after Detroit’s defensive start.

Campbell credited Sheppard for the pressure call that freed Clark to get to Smith.

“And then for our defense, they had to make that stop. That’s what it was going to come down to. It was such a great call by Kevin Sheppard and those guys executing it across the board. We get the free runner, Chuck Clark comes up with a huge fumble, and then Jack recovering it, and game’s over. “I’m just proud of that defensive staff. I’m proud of those players over there. As a whole, it was a good win. It was a good win. We’re 2-1.”

And the defense wasn’t alone.

Gibbs produced 164 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Goff completed 25 of 32 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Special teams contributed valuable field position, including Jacob Saylors’ two kickoff returns for 81 yards. Afterward, Campbell handed game balls to Gibbs, Saylors and Clark, one representative from each phase of the game.

That wasn’t a coincidence.

‘That’s What Winning Teams Do’

Campbell’s strongest message wasn’t that Detroit had fixed everything.

Clearly, it hasn’t.

The Jets scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Detroit’s defense still allowed Smith to complete 31 of 37 passes. There will be plenty for Campbell and his staff to correct when they turn on the film.

But Campbell saw something Sunday that statistics can’t entirely capture.

He saw his team respond when another unit needed help.

“It takes a lot. You’ve got to trust. You’ve got to block out the outside noise, trust what you’re being coached, trust your teammates, and we did that. “And the fact that all three phases throughout that game really elevated us and gave us the upper hand, I thought was outstanding because that’s what winning teams do. You can say what you want, but you’re going to need all three. “When something bad goes down and the other one helps you out, that’s good football. And those teams are hard to beat.”

That’s the message worth taking from Campbell’s comments.

The Lions didn’t prove Sunday that all of their problems are gone. They proved they could absorb a punch, answer it and ultimately have one phase pick up another when the game demanded it.

For a team still trying to establish exactly what it will become in 2026, Campbell couldn’t have asked for a much better lesson.

As he put it, it was “just what the doctor ordered.”