On Sunday, Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift was forced to leave the game against the Minnesota Vikings with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

A day later, Tom Pelissero is reporting that Swift suffered a shoulder sprain during Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Vikings and though he is not expected to need surgery, he could miss some time.

#Lions RB D’Andre Swift suffered a shoulder sprain in Sunday’s loss to the #Vikings, per source. It’s not expected to require surgery. But Swift could miss some time. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

Dan Campbell suggests how long Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift could be out

Just moments ago, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he suggested that D’Andre Swift could miss some time and that it might benefit him to heal up until after the bye.

If that is the case, Swift would miss this week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks and next week’s game against the New England Patriots.

Dan Campbell said D'Andre Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, might benefit from having time off and healing up for after the bye. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 26, 2022