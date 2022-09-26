Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell suggests how long Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift could be out

Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift was forced to leave the game against the Minnesota Vikings with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
D'Andre Swift
Highlights
  • Swift hurt his shoulder on Sunday
  • Dan Campbell suggests how long Swift could be out

On Sunday, Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift was forced to leave the game against the Minnesota Vikings with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

A day later, Tom Pelissero is reporting that Swift suffered a shoulder sprain during Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Vikings and though he is not expected to need surgery, he could miss some time.

Dan Campbell suggests how long Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift could be out

Just moments ago, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he suggested that D’Andre Swift could miss some time and that it might benefit him to heal up until after the bye.

If that is the case, Swift would miss this week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks and next week’s game against the New England Patriots.

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Michigan State Ohio State at Michigan State kickoff time released
Next Article Detroit Tigers The Detroit Tigers BROOMED the White Sox!
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Lost your password?