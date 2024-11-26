Dan Campbell Supports Lions’ Creative TD Celebrations: But There’s a Catch

The Detroit Lions have been captivating fans this season, not only with their impressive performance on the field but also with their touchdown celebrations. As the team sits at 10-1, their end zone antics have sparked plenty of attention, and head coach Dan Campbell is all in — but with one important stipulation.

Campbell spoke on the subject Monday, saying that he doesn’t mind the creative touchdown celebrations from his players, as long as they don’t cost the team.

“I don’t really get caught up in it,” Campbell said as quoted by the Detroit News. “I tell our guys, ‘Hey, as long as you don’t cost us 15 (yards), I’m good with whatever they do.’ They have fun with it. They are creative. They like to push the boundaries of whatever those are.”

The Lions have certainly brought some flair to their celebrations this season, with players getting creative and even pushing the envelope at times. From dancing to playful antics, the team has made a habit of turning scoring plays into moments of entertainment, something Dan Campbell says is important for morale.

“They enjoy it, so it’s all good,” Campbell added. “But I haven’t seen everything. I haven’t had a chance to see everything, unless my wife sends it to me and then I get it. Look, I’m glad they have a good time with it.”

While Campbell clearly supports his players having fun and expressing themselves, the “no 15-yard penalties” rule ensures that their celebrations don’t cost the team in crucial moments. So, fans can expect to continue seeing the Lions’ creative celebrations as long as they stay within the rules.

In a season where the team is thriving, these touchdown celebrations are just another part of the Lions’ infectious energy, and as long as they don’t hurt the team, Dan Campbell is all for it.