Dan Campbell Makes Surprising Admission About State of Detroit Lions’

The Detroit Lions entered their bye week with a 3-2 record, but head coach Dan Campbell believes his team might actually be in a better position than it was a year ago. And considering Detroit was 5-2 at the same point last season, his latest comments are sure to raise some eyebrows.

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Speaking to reporters Monday, Campbell explained that he feels more optimistic about the direction of this year’s team despite its inconsistent start. However, the Lions coach also acknowledged a troubling statistic that highlights exactly why Detroit still has plenty to prove.

The Lions haven’t won back-to-back games in more than a year.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Makes Eye-Opening Comparison Between Lions Teams

Following Detroit’s 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals and its subsequent bye week, Campbell was asked about his confidence in the team’s development. According to Brad Galli’s report from Monday’s press conference, Campbell indicated that he feels more optimistic in some ways about this year’s 3-2 team than he did about last season’s group when it entered the bye at 5-2.

“We’re ascending and we’re growing, and we’re young,” Campbell said. “That’s exciting. I do feel like we’re on the rise here.”

That’s a fascinating assessment considering the Lions’ uneven performances through their first five games. Detroit has shown flashes of being a dangerous football team, particularly offensively, but defensive inconsistency has prevented the club from building sustained momentum.

Still, Campbell clearly believes the team’s best football could be ahead of it. The Lions’ convincing victory over Arizona provided some evidence to support that optimism, particularly after the defense finally delivered a more complete performance.

As we previously reported, Campbell used the bye week to challenge his coaching staff to evaluate the team’s strengths, weaknesses, and personnel decisions. The goal was to identify exactly what Detroit needed to improve before its critical stretch of NFC North games.

That self-evaluation appears to have reinforced Campbell’s belief that the Lions are still developing rather than approaching their ceiling.

Campbell Admits Lions Have a Major Problem to Fix

While Campbell expressed confidence in Detroit’s future, he wasn’t about to ignore one particularly concerning trend. The Lions have failed to string together consecutive victories for more than a year, something the head coach knows must change if his team hopes to contend for a championship.

“If we want to be the team we want to be, we have to win back-to-back games, and more than once a year,” Campbell said.

That’s a blunt acknowledgment from a coach who has repeatedly emphasized consistency as a requirement for championship-caliber football. Winning one impressive game means very little if Detroit cannot build on that performance the following week.

The Lions’ victory over Arizona was certainly encouraging, but it also followed a disappointing loss to the Carolina Panthers. That pattern has become a source of frustration, with Detroit alternating promising performances and costly setbacks instead of establishing a sustained winning streak.

As we previously highlighted following Campbell’s warning about Green Bay, the coach made it clear that the Cardinals performance wasn’t good enough to guarantee success against the Packers. Detroit needs to become a more complete football team if it wants to compete with the NFC’s top contenders.

Lions Face Immediate Test Against Packers

Campbell won’t have to wait long to find out whether his optimism is justified. Detroit hosts Green Bay on Sunday, October 25, in a matchup that could have major implications for the NFC North race.

The Packers enter the game at 4-2 after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 23-13 on Sunday night, while the Lions are looking to improve to 4-2. As the Lions’ official bye-week assessment detailed, Campbell has been searching for ways to improve the team’s execution and identify the players who can deliver in critical situations.

There is also reason to believe Detroit could look different after the bye. According to Monday’s injury updates, Brian Branch and Cade Mays are both expected to return against Green Bay, giving the Lions additional reinforcements for an important divisional matchup.

But Campbell’s biggest challenge isn’t simply getting players healthy or making adjustments. It’s finding a way to turn individual victories into the kind of sustained success that separates legitimate contenders from inconsistent teams.

Campbell believes the Detroit Lions are ascending, but Sunday’s matchup against the Packers offers an immediate opportunity to prove it. A victory would give Detroit consecutive wins for the first time in more than a year and provide some tangible evidence that the coach’s optimism is justified.