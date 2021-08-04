Dan Campbell talks about rookie scuffle at Detroit Lions training camp

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions practiced in pads for the first time under the watch of new head coach Dan Campbell.

During The Practice a Skubal broke out between rookies ‘Iffy’ Melifonwu and Amon-Ra St. Brown and punches where thrown.

Prior to Wednesday’s practice, Campbell spoke to the media about the scuffle.

“I was fired up, because they were competing. It was good to see both of them, two young bucks, go after it.”

Dan Campbell on the scuffle between Amon-Ra St. Brown and Iffy Melifonwu yesterday: "I was fired up, because they were competing. It was good to see both of them, two young bucks, go after it." … Campbell called St. Brown "the sun god," referring to his name — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 4, 2021