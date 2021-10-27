Dan Campbell talks about what a first win would mean to the Detroit Lions [Video]

The Detroit Lions have played seven games and they have seven losses.

Though they have come close a couple of times, the Lions have not been able to pick up their first win of the Dan Campbell era.

On Wednesday, Campbell spoke to reporters about what it would be so get a win on Sunday over the Philadelphia Eagles.

He said it would mean everything and that it would come at the perfect time as they are heading into a bye week.

Here is Campbell’s comment.

Coach Campbell speaks to what a win would mean to the team. pic.twitter.com/xGkUDx1Ce7 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 27, 2021