Dan Campbell Talks Lions’ Approach: ‘We’re On The Hunt’

Following their dominant 52-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions are now 9-1, firmly atop the NFC. Head coach Dan Campbell is making sure his team stays grounded, despite their impressive success. Speaking about the Lions’ mentality, Campbell emphasized that the team’s success isn’t by accident. The Lions may not be underdogs anymore, but they continue to operate with the same intensity and discipline that has brought them to this point.

“We're not the underdogs, but we have certain standards, the way we approach things, the way we prepare for games,” Campbell said as quoted by Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “As long as we do that, you will continue to be a tough team to beat. And we should still be on the hunt and I feel like we're on the hunt.”

Campbell’s statement is a reminder that despite their success, the Lions' culture of preparation and accountability has remained unchanged. With Jared Goff leading the way, and dynamic playmakers like Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery, and Jahmyr Gibbs continuing to make big plays, the offense is rolling. On the other side, their defense, with players like Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph stepping up, has been equally impressive.

At 9-1, the Lions are in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot and possibly a Super Bowl run. However, Campbell is determined that his team stays focused and continues to maintain their high standards as they continue their pursuit. The “hunt” for a championship isn’t over yet, and as long as the Lions maintain their approach, they will remain one of the toughest teams to beat in the league.