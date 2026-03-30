Dan Campbell Reveals Truth Behind Taylor Decker ‘Ghosting’ Claims

The Detroit Lions are no strangers to tough roster decisions, but the departure of longtime left tackle Taylor Decker has turned into one of the more uncomfortable storylines of the 2026 offseason.

After Decker recently revealed he had not heard from head coach Dan Campbell or general manager Brad Holmes since late February, Campbell finally addressed the situation during the NFL’s annual league meetings, and he didn’t sugarcoat it.

Campbell Explains the Business Side

Campbell made it clear that while the decision to move on from Decker was difficult, it ultimately came down to roster construction and financial flexibility.

“I mean, with Decker’s (savings) alone, we got three players that we feel like they’re gonna help us that we wouldn’t have got,” Campbell said via the Detroit News “But listen, Deck’s a stud. He gave a lot for a long time through three regimes and he’s forever grateful. He’ll always be a Lion and it’ll always be his home at some point so he’ll be missed like all of those guys will be missed.”

There is no denying Decker’s impact. A former first-round pick, he spent 10 seasons in Detroit and was a cornerstone of the offensive line through multiple coaching staffs and rebuilding phases.

But as Campbell emphasized, the NFL is ultimately a business, and sometimes even respected veterans become part of difficult financial decisions.

Why Campbell Hasn’t Called Decker

One of the biggest takeaways from Decker’s comments was the lack of communication from team leadership following his exit.

Campbell addressed that head-on.

“I’m going to give nothing but flowers to Deck for everything he did for us and what he did for this organization. Look, I’m sure as hell not going to call him right now, not after all this article came out. But I’ll call him,” Campbell said. “I’m going to call him in time. But I want him to know it’s real and it’s a real phone call. Man, we appreciate everything he did.”

Rather than offering a quick response after Decker’s public comments, Campbell made it clear he intends to reach out when the moment feels genuine, not forced.

A Rare “Messy” Moment for Detroit

Under Campbell and Holmes, the Lions have built a reputation as one of the NFL’s most player-friendly organizations. That is why this situation has stood out.

Decker initially expressed a desire to return to Detroit, only to later request his release. Shortly after, he publicly shared frustration over the lack of communication.

It is a rare instance where the Lions’ culture and the realities of the NFL business appear to be at odds.

The Bottom Line

Detroit’s decision to move on from Decker allowed the team to add multiple players and continue reshaping the roster for the future.

Still, Campbell made it clear that Decker’s legacy with the organization remains intact and that the door is not closed on their relationship.

When that call eventually happens, Campbell wants it to mean something.

And in true Dan Campbell fashion, it will be on his terms.