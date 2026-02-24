Dan Campbell Makes Clear Statement on Taylor Decker’s Future

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell added important context to the ongoing Taylor Decker discussion on Tuesday, confirming that while the team continues to give the veteran left tackle space to decide his future, contingency plans are already being explored.

Campbell acknowledged that he spoke with Decker shortly after the 2025 season ended, echoing comments made earlier by general manager Brad Holmes about respecting Decker’s process.

Like Holmes, Campbell emphasized patience, but not passivity.

According to Campbell, Detroit will remain proactive regardless of Decker’s final decision.

Campbell stated that regardless of Decker’s decision, adding another player at his position is on the table. https://t.co/p7zOmFfWIT — Kory Woods, MSW (@KoryEWoods) February 24, 2026

That comment is significant. While the Lions hope Decker returns for the 2026 season, Campbell made it clear the organization is preparing for all outcomes, including reinforcing the offensive line even if Decker chooses to continue playing.

The approach reflects lessons learned from last offseason, when Frank Ragnow’s retirement decision came well after the draft and forced Detroit into an uncomfortable scramble. This time, the Lions appear determined to protect themselves with added depth and long-term planning at one of the most important positions on the roster.

For now, Decker’s timeline remains his own, but Detroit’s preparation clearly won’t wait on it.