On Wednesday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell joined the Pat McAfee Show and when asked about how he was going to turn things around and why the fans should have hope, he said it all begins with Sheila Ford Hamp.

“Look no further than Sheila Ford Hamp,” Campbell told Pat McAfee.

To listen to the full interview (which is still going on as of 12:35 p.m., please click on the YouTube link below.