Dan Campbell Gets Honest After Terrion Arnold Lands in Seattle

Dan Campbell does not sound bitter about Terrion Arnold receiving another NFL opportunity.

The former Detroit Lions cornerback has agreed to join the Seattle Seahawks, giving the 2024 first-round pick a fresh start less than two months after Detroit released him. When Campbell was asked Sunday about Arnold landing in Seattle, his answer carried no resentment.

Only disappointment over how everything unfolded.

Campbell Wishes Arnold Well

“Terrion’s a good dude,” Campbell said. “The whole thing is unfortunate.”

Campbell then made his feelings toward Arnold even clearer.

“I have no ill will whatsoever towards Terrion, man. I wish him the best. And I wish everyone the best in that whole situation.”

Those comments match the tone Campbell used when he first discussed Detroit’s decision to release Arnold. The Lions believed separating from Arnold was the correct organizational move, but Campbell never hid the personal difficulty of cutting a player Detroit drafted and developed.

Detroit Made Its Decision

Arnold faces eight felony charges connected to an alleged incident in Florida. He has pleaded not guilty, and the legal case remains unresolved.

The Lions released Arnold on June 29, five days after he turned himself in to authorities. Campbell later acknowledged the emotional weight behind the move while explaining that Detroit had to make the decision it believed was best for the organization.

Seattle arrived at a different conclusion. After conducting its own evaluation and meeting with Arnold, the Seahawks agreed to add him on a one-year deal.

That does not mean Arnold’s football future is settled. The NFL can still discipline him or place him on the Commissioner Exempt list while his case proceeds.

Campbell Separates the Person From the Decision

Campbell’s response was a reminder that NFL decisions are rarely as clean as fans make them sound.

Detroit could believe releasing Arnold was necessary while Campbell still cared about the person. Those ideas are not contradictory.

The Lions have moved ahead with a cornerback room featuring D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Roger McCreary, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and rookie Avieon Terrell. Arnold gets another opportunity in Seattle.

There is no reunion coming. There is no public grudge, either.

Bottom Line

Dan Campbell was not surprised to see Terrion Arnold land with another team. The former Lions cornerback remains talented, young and capable of helping an NFL secondary if he is available to play.

Detroit made its choice. Seattle made another.

Campbell is leaving the bitterness out of it.