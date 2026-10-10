The Detroit Lions are running out of excuses for their defensive struggles, and head coach Dan Campbell has identified three specific changes he wants to see immediately. With Detroit sitting at 2-2 and preparing to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Campbell is demanding more than simply better effort from his struggling defense.

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During his Friday press conference, Campbell outlined three priorities that could determine whether the Lions can turn their season around. His message centered on creating turnovers, disrupting opposing quarterbacks, and eliminating the costly mental mistakes that have repeatedly undermined Detroit’s defense.

Oct 4, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Lays Out Three Demands for Lions Defense

According to Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit, Campbell was asked what he needs to see against Arizona to feel confident about his defense heading into the bye week. Rather than offering a general response about improvement, the Lions head coach identified three specific areas that must change.

1. Create Multiple Takeaways

Campbell wants Detroit’s defenders aggressively attacking the football, even when they cannot force an immediate turnover. His expectations extend beyond interceptions and fumble recoveries, emphasizing the importance of repeatedly trying to strip the ball from opposing players.

“I think I’m always going to ask for multiple takeaways,” Campbell said. “We’ve got to have multiple takeaways and certainly we need to see punch outs on the tape. Numerous punch outs, not just one or two. We need to come out of there and say, ‘Man, we saw six, seven, eight of these punch outs.’ You’re trying to get them out.”

That mindset is particularly important for a defense that has struggled to consistently stop opposing offenses. A forced turnover can completely change a game’s momentum, especially when Detroit has an offense capable of turning extra possessions into touchdowns.

2. Keep Disrupting Opposing Quarterbacks

While Detroit’s secondary has received considerable criticism, Campbell believes the defensive front has been doing some things well. However, he wants that pressure to continue against Arizona quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

“I want to see disruption on the quarterback,” Campbell said. “(We’ve) been pretty good. Got to continue that.”

With Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill leading Detroit’s defensive front, the Lions have the personnel to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. The challenge is turning that pressure into hurried decisions, incomplete passes, and potential takeaways.

As we previously reported when Kelvin Sheppard criticized Detroit’s back seven, the defensive coordinator believes his defensive line has performed at an extremely high level. Unfortunately, the linebackers and defensive backs have not consistently taken advantage of that pressure.

3. Eliminate Mental Mistakes and Penalties

Perhaps Campbell’s biggest concern involves the repeated mistakes that have allowed opponents to capitalize on Detroit’s defensive breakdowns. He specifically wants fewer missed assignments, execution errors, and unnecessary penalties.

“I want to eliminate the MAs and dumb penalties,” Campbell said. “Let’s cut those in half. The MEs, missed execution, or MAs, and the penalties that are just neutral zone infractions or jumping offsides or it dealt with technique. ‘I got myself in a bind because I didn’t use my help.’ Those are inexcusable.”

These mistakes have been especially damaging because they frequently erase otherwise successful defensive plays. A missed assignment can create an explosive gain, while an unnecessary penalty can extend a drive that should have ended.

Lions Defense Cannot Keep Wasting Offensive Production

Through four games, Detroit has surrendered 127 points, an average of 31.8 per contest. That production has placed tremendous pressure on Jared Goff and the Lions offense, which has continued scoring at a high level despite the team’s uneven start.

The problem is not necessarily a lack of defensive talent, but rather the inability to consistently execute assignments and prevent opponents from taking advantage of mistakes. With Hutchinson, McNeill, and Jack Campbell anchoring the front seven, Detroit should be capable of producing considerably better results.

As we previously reported when Sheppard warned that players could lose playing time, the coaching staff has already discussed potential personnel adjustments. Campbell’s latest comments reinforce that simply continuing with the same mistakes is no longer acceptable.

The Lions will also be without Brian Branch against Arizona, making communication and discipline even more important for a secondary that has struggled throughout the season.

Arizona Presents a Dangerous Test Before the Bye

Sunday’s matchup against the Cardinals provides Detroit with an opportunity to demonstrate meaningful defensive improvement. However, Arizona possesses offensive weapons capable of exposing the same weaknesses that have plagued the Lions through their first four games.

Tight end Trey McBride presents a particularly difficult coverage assignment, while Arizona’s outside-zone running attack could challenge Detroit’s ability to maintain disciplined gap responsibilities. Campbell specifically expressed concern about defenders being distracted by offensive movement and abandoning their assignments.

According to the Lions coach’s Friday press conference recap, Campbell emphasized that one defender failing to maintain his proper responsibility can compromise the entire run defense. Against an Arizona offense capable of creating confusion through motion and misdirection, that warning carries significant importance.

Detroit cannot afford another performance in which opposing receivers consistently find open space or running backs exploit poorly defended gaps. The Lions need a defense that plays together, trusts its assignments, and forces the Cardinals to earn every yard.

Campbell Wants Results, Not More Promises

The Lions will enter their bye week following Sunday’s game before hosting the Green Bay Packers on October 25. That makes the matchup against Arizona an important measuring stick for a defense that has struggled to meet expectations.

Campbell has made his priorities clear, and none require a complete defensive overhaul. Creating more turnovers, maintaining quarterback pressure, and reducing mental mistakes are realistic objectives for a unit that possesses legitimate NFL talent.

The larger question is whether Detroit can finally put those pieces together for an entire game. With the NFC North race already taking shape, the Lions cannot continue relying on their offense to overcome defensive breakdowns.

Campbell knows what needs to change, and his players have heard the message. Now, against Arizona, they must prove they can deliver the results their head coach is demanding.