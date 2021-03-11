Dan Campbell to personally scout potential QB of future for Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

It won’t be long now before it becomes official that Matthew Stafford is no longer the quarterback for the Detroit Lions.

So, where will the Lions turn for their QB of the future?

Not many believe that Jared Goff will be the best option long-term (though I like him more than most) and Lions GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell will eventually have to decide which direction they want to go.

Well, could that long-term option fall into their laps when the 2021 NFL Draft takes place?

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Campbell will personally scout North Dakota State QB prospect Trey Lance on Friday.

From Detroit Free Press:

Brad Holmes likes the quarterback class in this year’s NFL draft and won’t rule out taking one at No. 7, and now the Detroit Lions are hitting the road to see one of the top prospects at the position.

North Dakota State coach Matt Entz said Thursday that Lions coach Dan Campbell is among the prominent NFL figures expected on campus Friday for quarterback Trey Lance’s pro day.

Nation, are you in favor of the Lions selecting Trey Lance in the upcoming draft?