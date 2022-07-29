Prior to Thursday’s training camp practice, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters, and here is what he had to say about the ‘Same Ol’ Lions’ tag that has followed the Lions franchise for so long.

“I knew that when I signed here, as a player,” Campbell said about the ‘Same Ol’ Lions tag. “And for me, it was one of the reasons I wanted to sign here. Because man, who doesn’t want to come here and change that? To be part of the team that turns things around? Like, I think that’s a motivating factor.”

Friday is just Day 3 of Lions training camp but Campbell is not interested in taking it easy or going slow. He is interested in getting his team ready to compete in 2022.

In fact, Campbell is planning to ramp things up on Friday and that the team will finish today’s practice with a 2-minute drill.

Dan Campbell to see which Detroit Lions players crumble under pressure on Friday

Prior to Friday’s practice, Dan Campbell told reporters that it is go time and that his plan is to put the Detroit Lions players under some pressure to see how they respond.

Campbell said he wants to see which ones stay “cool and collected” and which ones “crumble” under pressure.

“It’ll be a full speed practice,” Campbell said Friday. “There will be no jog-through or anything of that nature. We’re going.”

“We’re gonna finish with a two-minute (drill) today,” the head coach said. “Normally you don’t start two-minute until Day five, but we’re gonna have it. End of half, we’re going. Put ourselves in these situations early like we did in spring. I’m looking for two things, those guys that are, under pressure, they’re cool and collected. The pressure goes up, your heart rate goes down. Who are those guys? Who can handle it and produce? Who are the guys who just crumble under it?”

Dan Campbell also told reporters that the Detroit Lions’ first padded practice will take place on Monday.

