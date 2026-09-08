Dan Campbell Accidentally Leaks Tom Kennedy News

Dan Campbell apparently had one piece of the Detroit Lions’ Week 1 plan he was not quite ready to make public.

Then he made it public anyway.

Campbell confirmed Tuesday that veteran wide receiver Tom Kennedy will play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, according to Ben Raven of MLive. Campbell immediately realized he had revealed more than intended.

“Tom Kennedy is playing in this game … ‘Oh s***’ (realizing he gave that one away).”

Dan Campbell: "Tom Kennedy is playing in this game … 'oh s***' (realizing he gave that one away)." — Ben Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) September 8, 2026

The comment answers one question while creating another. Kennedy currently resides on Detroit’s practice squad after the Lions officially brought him back following final roster cuts, meaning Detroit must either elevate him for Sunday or move him onto the 53-man roster.

A permanent promotion would make plenty of sense. Detroit entered the week with two open roster spots, and after promoting Joe Bachie on Monday, one opening remains on the active roster. Kennedy was already identified as the most obvious candidate when the Lions initially created those vacancies.

His value goes beyond providing a fifth receiver.

Kennedy emerged as a legitimate return option last season, averaging 27.9 yards per kickoff return and 16.7 yards per punt return. Detroit’s training camp breakdown of the receiver competition specifically highlighted that production along with Kennedy’s versatility and the trust he has built during Campbell’s tenure.

That matters after Detroit moved on from Greg Dortch and kept only Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa and Tay Martin on the initial active roster. Brad Holmes had already indicated that the practice-squad receivers remained very much part of Detroit’s plans.

Campbell just removed most of the mystery surrounding Kennedy.

What remains unclear is whether Detroit plans to use a standard practice-squad elevation or fill its final open roster spot. It is also not yet known whether Kennedy’s primary job Sunday will be at receiver, in the return game or both.

But one part is settled.

Tom Kennedy is playing.