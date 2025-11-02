Will the Detroit Lions Make a Trade Deadline Move? Dan Campbell Weighs In

If you were hoping for a blockbuster move from the Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell might’ve just poured a little cold water on that idea.

The NFL trade deadline is right around the corner, Tuesday, November 4, at 4 p.m. ET, and while Detroit’s front office has never been shy about improving its roster, Campbell made it clear this might be a quieter week in Allen Park.

“I don’t, but that doesn’t mean we won’t,” Campbell said via Pride of Detroit when asked if the Lions would be active before the deadline.

A Confident Coach in His Roster

Campbell sounded more focused on coaching the roster he already has than on chasing a new name. The Lions sit in a strong position in the NFC, and the head coach doesn’t feel like there’s an obvious hole demanding an emergency fix.

“He’s brought up a couple things already,” Campbell said of GM Brad Holmes. “But there again, I’m so focused on the here and now, and the roster we have in place, getting these guys ready to go. I love where we’re at. I think the roster is, I think it’s healthy, I think it’s in a good position, I think we have depth.”

That last word — depth — says a lot. It’s not just coach-speak. Detroit has built one of the NFL’s deepest rosters over the past two seasons, especially on both lines of scrimmage. It’s a huge reason they’re viewed as legitimate Super Bowl contenders entering November.

Still, Campbell didn’t rule out the possibility that Holmes could find the right deal if the price and fit align perfectly.

“He’s always looking to improve the roster. That’s one of his jobs, and he does a hell of a job at it,” Campbell said.

Trust in Brad Holmes’ Process

Campbell made it clear that when it comes to trade talk, Holmes and his front-office crew are the ones doing the heavy lifting. The head coach doesn’t want to get lost in hypothetical scenarios when his focus is on preparing for this week’s game.

“The amount of time spent and players that are looked at between he (Holmes) and (assistant GM) Ray (Agnew) and that staff is… you’d be shocked at the hours that goes in,” Campbell said. “They’re doing the legwork, and if there’s somebody that he thinks is intriguing, he thinks the price could be right, it’s somebody maybe he fits us, it could be a need, then it comes to me.”

That partnership has been one of the Lions’ biggest strengths. Holmes and Campbell have built a roster centered on culture, chemistry, and fit, not just flashy names. Every move they make seems to be calculated and deliberate, and that’s not changing before the deadline.

The Big Picture

In short, Dan Campbell isn’t expecting fireworks at the trade deadline, and that’s actually a good thing. It’s a reflection of where this team stands.

For years, Detroit scrambled to fill holes and patch weaknesses. Now? The Lions are built on stability, with talent at nearly every position group.

Campbell trusts Holmes to make the right call if a deal presents itself, but there’s no panic in Allen Park, just quiet confidence.

The Detroit Lions don’t need to make a move to prove they’re contenders. They already are.