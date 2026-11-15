The Detroit Lions put on an absolute show in Germany on Sunday, and head coach Dan Campbell handed out game balls to two players who helped make it happen.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Following Detroit’s dominant 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots, Campbell addressed his team inside the locker room, praising the Lions for continuing to play complementary football and finding different ways to win games.

And then he delivered a message that should have Lions fans fired up.

“We are playing championship football,” Campbell told his players.

The victory improved Detroit to 7-2 on the season and extended its winning streak to five games. But Campbell made it clear that the Lions have plenty of work remaining before they can enjoy a much-needed break.

Dan Campbell Sends Strong Message to Lions

During his postgame speech, Campbell praised the team’s ability to win in multiple ways, whether through explosive offensive performances, defensive dominance, or contributions from different players each week.

Detroit certainly provided plenty of evidence Sunday, overwhelming New England on both sides of the football. According to the Lions’ official game recap, Detroit piled up 494 yards of offense while holding the Patriots to just 151 total yards.

Campbell also reminded his players that their challenging stretch of games isn’t finished.

“That’s one! We got two more,” Campbell emphasized.

The Lions will return to Ford Field to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 22, before facing the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day. After those two games, Detroit will finally have a longer break before its next matchup.

With the message delivered, Campbell turned his attention to recognizing two players who made major contributions to Sunday’s victory.

Dan Campbell Hands Game Balls to McCreary and St. Brown

The first game ball went to cornerback Roger McCreary, who delivered one of his best performances since joining the Lions.

McCreary finished with six tackles and an interception, helping Detroit’s defense shut down New England’s offense. According to the official NFL game statistics, his second-quarter interception of backup quarterback Tommy DeVito gave the Lions another opportunity to extend their lead.

The performance was particularly impressive considering Detroit’s recent defensive injury concerns. With Aidan Hutchinson leaving Sunday’s game in the first quarter with a knee injury, McCreary and his defensive teammates stepped up when they were needed most.

Campbell’s second game ball went to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who enjoyed an unforgettable homecoming in Germany.

St. Brown caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns, including a spectacular 56-yard catch-and-run that gave Detroit its first lead. He later added a 28-yard touchdown reception to help put the game out of reach.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Reflects on Special Trip to Germany

After receiving his game ball, St. Brown explained why Sunday’s victory meant so much to him personally.

Although he has traveled to Germany numerous times throughout his life, this visit was different because he got to experience it alongside his Lions teammates. Playing in front of German fans and celebrating a victory with the people he goes to work with every day made the occasion particularly meaningful.

St. Brown’s connections to Germany have been a major storyline throughout the week, with the receiver embracing the opportunity to represent Detroit in a country that means so much to his family.

Before the game, owner Sheila Ford Hamp even predicted a massive showing of Lions supporters at Allianz Arena. The atmosphere certainly didn’t disappoint, as Detroit delivered a convincing victory in front of a record crowd of 70,225.

And while Campbell was happy to celebrate Sunday’s accomplishments, his message inside the locker room was about much more than one victory.

The Lions are playing the kind of football they believe can carry them deep into the postseason, and their head coach wants that momentum to continue.

One down. Two more to go before a well-earned break.