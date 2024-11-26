fb
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Unintentionally Disrespects Anthony Richardson, Colts’ Offense

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell stirred some controversy with his comments following the team’s 24-6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Speaking to the crew on 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday, Campbell explained his relief that the Colts elected to take the ball after winning the coin toss, which allowed the Lions’ defense to hit the field first. However, in doing so, Campbell unintentionally disrespected the Colts’ offense, led by quarterback Anthony Richardson.

“Yeah, it was awesome because we wanted to play defense,” Campbell said as quoted by SI. “I wanted to play defense first, so it was perfect. It depends. What is the look of that week? The opponent? The energy that we want to start with that week, where maybe you feel like you've got an advantage or you think you can gain some early momentum or set the tone.”

Campbell’s comments seemed to downplay the potential of the Colts' offense, suggesting that he felt more comfortable with the defense starting the game. In the end, the Lions’ defense did exactly what Campbell had hoped. They came out strong, stifling Richardson and the Colts' offense, and forcing a red-zone stop early in the game.

The Colts were unable to score a single touchdown throughout the entire game, and the Lions’ defense continued to play at an elite level, helping secure the victory.

Dan Campbell

While Campbell’s intention may have been to highlight the defensive game plan, his words inadvertently diminished the Colts’ offensive capabilities. Nonetheless, his confidence in the defense paid off, and the Lions now stand at 10-1, heading into their Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears.

With Campbell’s focus on defense, it's clear that the Lions are ready to make a Super Bowl, but his comments about the Colts' offense could provide bulletin board material for future opponents.

Previous article
Dan Campbell Announces 4 Detroit Lions As ‘Questionable’ For Thanksgiving Day
Next article
Detroit Lions To Wear Special Uniform Patch on Thanksgiving Day
