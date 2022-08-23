On Saturday, the Detroit Lions won their first preseason game since Dan Campbell took over as head coach before the 2021 season.

Now, most don’t really care about preseason results but that is not the case at all for Campbell.

Following the Lions’ 27-26 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Campbell spoke to the media about why winning in the preseason matters to him.

“It’s important. It’s very important,” Campbell said. “And especially with a young team and just where we’ve been, where we’re coming from and where we began to go at the end of the season. Man, it’s got to be part of our DNA, it’s got to become part of who we are and we have to embrace every moment and treat it like it’s your last moment. Because if you don’t and you just kind of accept it, then you’ll just be average or above average and that’s not good enough in this league.”

Dan Campbell uses prop to get point across to Detroit Lions

During a team meeting, Dan Campbell brought in a prop to get a point across to his players.

While talking about the Lions’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the preseason, Campbell explained that they have to be able to close out games that they have control of.

That’s when Campbell broke out a pair of dusty pants and started shaking them out in front of his players.

“We got to get all the rest of this (bleep) out of our stuff, man,” Campbell said. “All this dirt, everything that’s in our (bleeping) jeans. This last bit of losing has got to get out of here. The (bleep) that crushes us. That costs you a (bleeping) game. Cost you a season. Cost you the playoffs, cost you a championship game, cost you the Super Bowl! Like that’s the (bleep) we got to get out, man. When we have a game, and we own that game, we finish that game.

You will be able to see the full clip tonight on Hard Knocks.

"This last bit of losing has got to get outta here." 😤 📺: #HardKnocks with the @Lions airs tonight 10pm ET on @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/5fyllUFChM — NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2022

