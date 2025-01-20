Dan Campbell Vows ‘The Train Will Roll On’ If Lions Lose Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn

After the Detroit Lions' heartbreaking playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, head coach Dan Campbell addressed the media on Monday and reflected on the challenges his team faces moving forward. One of the biggest hurdles is the potential loss of key coaching staff, with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn both high on the list for head coaching vacancies around the league.

Campbell acknowledged the difficulty of potentially losing both Johnson and Glenn, two individuals who have been instrumental in Detroit's rise to playoff contention. However, he was clear that the team must continue to move forward, even if those coaches do leave for head coaching opportunities.

“We Will Move Forward”

When asked about the possible departures, Campbell responded with a firm resolve: “It can't, right? Can't allow that to happen. That’s my job, is to replenish and find the next man up and the guy who’s gonna give us the best chance to have success on both sides of the ball.” He continued, emphasizing that while losing Johnson and Glenn would certainly be a blow, the team would not be derailed by their absence.

“Does it hurt to lose those guys? Absolutely. They’re a part of what we’ve been here. I mean, they’ve been here for four years. They’re one of the major reasons why we’ve been able to get to where we’ve been,” Campbell admitted. “Man, we came out of the dump and got to where we’re at. So, man, I will forever be grateful for those guys, and our team will. And is it a loss? Absolutely it would be a loss. But yet, man, we move forward.”

Focus on Reloading and Finding the Right Replacements

Campbell's focus remains on reloading the coaching staff to ensure the Lions maintain their trajectory toward success. The head coach made it clear that, regardless of who leaves, he will work tirelessly to find the right fit for Detroit.

“The train rolls on, and I'll find the next best guys for us,” Campbell concluded, reaffirming his commitment to the future of the franchise.

Though losing two key coaches would be a setback, Campbell’s leadership and unwavering determination to keep the Lions on the right path reflect the stability and grit he’s built within the team. Lions fans can be sure that, no matter what happens this offseason, the focus will remain on building a championship-caliber squad for years to come.