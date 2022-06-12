Dan Campbell wants to win for Lions owner Sheila Hamp

Dan Campbell is heading into his second season as head coach of the Detroit Lions and up to this point, it sure seems like he has an outstanding relationship with owner Sheila Hamp.

Earlier this week, Campbell spoke to reporters and he explained how great it is to have an owner who is aware of everything going on.

“Listen, it’s hard for me to say anything negative about the Ford family,” Campbell said. “They obviously gave me the opportunity but they also — when you’re a head coach, all you can ask for is that they’re going to give you the resources and support that you can do what you need to do as the head coach and the GM, and they allow us to do that. … To have your owner in the building and to be here and to know she knows who we are. She knows the issues that we have as it pertains to — it could be anything from players to concepts to, it doesn’t matter, man, it could be what’s going on in the weight room because she’s around and she’s hearing all of it.”

Embed from Getty Images

Dan Campbell wants to win for Sheila Hamp

Campbell went on to explain that Shelia Hamp does not want to feel like she is butting in but he actually wishes she would butt. He added that Hamp is one of the people he wants to win for.

“I think that’s a recipe for good things to happen, and so having her around is big. I’ll ask for her input too,” Campbell said. “The last thing she wants to do is ever feel like she’s butting in and sometimes I wish she would butt in and so she’s been great, she really has. We’re a year later and I couldn’t ask for anything better than her for an owner. I trust her and she’s one of the people that I want to win for.”

Folks, this sure does seem like a match made in heaven, let’s hope it lasts.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Who's going to call plays for the Detroit Lions?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

