Dan Campbell Sends Warning to Rest of NFL

Dan Campbell is not lowering expectations for the Detroit Lions in 2026.

If anything, he is doing the opposite.

During his appearance on the St. Brown Podcast, Campbell was asked what message he had for Lions fans as Detroit prepared to open the regular season. His answer sounded just as much like a warning for everybody else.

“We will be ready. We will be ready, and we will be a formidable foe for any opponent that gets ready to face us,” Campbell said during the interview.

That is strong language from a coach whose team finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs last season.

Campbell is not promising a specific win total or handing out January travel plans. He is saying something more fundamental: the version of Detroit that disappointed in 2025 is not the team he expects opponents to encounter now.

Campbell Believes Training Camp Changed Detroit

The confidence starts with how Detroit spent August.

Campbell intentionally eliminated joint practices this summer, deciding the Lions needed more time competing against themselves, installing their own systems and repeatedly working situational football.

By the end of camp, he was convinced the “Detroit vs. Detroit” approach had given the Lions exactly what they needed.

Detroit’s official training camp recap also reflected that confidence. Campbell praised the daily competition and specifically pointed to matchups such as Penei Sewell against Aidan Hutchinson and Tate Ratledge against Alim McNeill as examples of players sharpening each other.

Then Campbell took his message one step further.

“It’s been an outstanding training camp. We’ve got weapons, and we’ve got an army on the O-line and D-line. So we will be ready starting Week 1.”

“Army” is doing some work there.

Detroit’s Lines Are Central to Campbell’s Confidence

The Lions have plenty of obvious weapons. Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta give Drew Petzing an offense with legitimate matchup problems everywhere.

Campbell chose to emphasize the lines anyway.

That makes sense.

Detroit’s defensive front became deeper during the offseason, and even after the surprising Levi Onwuzurike release, the Lions still have Hutchinson, McNeill, Tyleik Williams, D.J. Wonnum, Derrick Moore and several rotational options. Campbell has also talked about how Detroit’s defense has evolved entering Kelvin Sheppard’s second season.

The offensive line is a different type of bet.

Penei Sewell remains the anchor, but Detroit enters Week 1 with several new or inexperienced pieces around him. Christian Mahogany appears likely to start at left guard, Tate Ratledge is at right guard, and rookie Blake Miller has earned the right tackle job.

Calling that group an “army” is confident.

Now it has to look like one.

Week 1 Starts the Proof

Campbell has earned the right to believe in his preparation.

That does not make the warning automatically true.

Detroit opens against New Orleans at Ford Field, then has a short turnaround before traveling to Buffalo four days later. The Lions will learn quite a bit about themselves before the second week of the season is over.

Campbell himself has acknowledged that Week 1 functions as an early barometer, even if a team’s true identity usually takes several weeks to emerge.

That is what makes these comments interesting.

Campbell is not waiting for the Lions to prove themselves before sounding confident.

He already believes the work has been done.

“We will be ready.”

The rest of the NFL gets to find out whether he is right.