Dan Campbell Was Once Lied To, So He Will NEVER Do That To His Players

Dan Campbell’s Unique Coaching Style Endears Him to Detroit Lions Players



On Monday, during an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes announced an extension for left tackle Taylor Decker. During a subsequent press conference, Decker shared insights into a candid conversation with head coach Dan Campbell regarding his contract.

Candid Conversation with Dan Campbell

Decker approached Campbell directly, seeking clarity on his contract status: “I was like, ‘Where we at?’ … I want to hear it. Tell me where we’re at, just so I know. I just want the information, so it’s communicated well.” Campbell responded with transparency, detailing Decker’s situation precisely: “to a tee what happened.”

Campbell’s Player-Centric Approach

Campbell’s player-centric approach, grounded in his own experience as a former NFL player, fosters a unique bond with his team. He advocates open communication, offering players an open-door policy for any concerns. “Look, I’ve told those guys from Day 1… if something like that is bothering you… Brad and myself, you can come talk to us and we will… we will tell you what our mindset is, where we’re at, what we’re thinkin’, we’re not gonna shy away from that,” Campbell said as quoted by Brad Berreman.

He reassured Decker his contract would be addressed, despite his offseason ankle surgery: “I remember what it was like as a player, and I was lied to at one point. I will never do that to a player. Even if that’s gonna hurt a little bit, I want them to know the truth.”

Commitment to Transparency

Campbell’s honesty and commitment to transparency resonate deeply with his players, epitomizing why they are willing to “run through a wall” for him. This genuine rapport and ethical approach distinguish him as a coach and reinforce the strong morale within the Detroit Lions organization.

The extension not only secures Decker’s future with the Lions but also exemplifies the strong, transparent culture that Campbell and Holmes are building within the team.