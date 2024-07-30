in Lions News Reports

Dan Campbell Was Once Lied To, So He Will NEVER Do That To His Players

100 Views

Dan Campbell’s Unique Coaching Style Endears Him to Detroit Lions Players


On Monday, during an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes announced an extension for left tackle Taylor Decker. During a subsequent press conference, Decker shared insights into a candid conversation with head coach Dan Campbell regarding his contract.

Candid Conversation with Dan Campbell

Decker approached Campbell directly, seeking clarity on his contract status: “I was like, ‘Where we at?’ … I want to hear it. Tell me where we’re at, just so I know. I just want the information, so it’s communicated well.” Campbell responded with transparency, detailing Decker’s situation precisely: “to a tee what happened.”

Dan Campbell

Campbell’s Player-Centric Approach

Campbell’s player-centric approach, grounded in his own experience as a former NFL player, fosters a unique bond with his team. He advocates open communication, offering players an open-door policy for any concerns. “Look, I’ve told those guys from Day 1… if something like that is bothering you… Brad and myself, you can come talk to us and we will… we will tell you what our mindset is, where we’re at, what we’re thinkin’, we’re not gonna shy away from that,” Campbell said as quoted by Brad Berreman.

He reassured Decker his contract would be addressed, despite his offseason ankle surgery: “I remember what it was like as a player, and I was lied to at one point. I will never do that to a player. Even if that’s gonna hurt a little bit, I want them to know the truth.”

Commitment to Transparency

Campbell’s honesty and commitment to transparency resonate deeply with his players, epitomizing why they are willing to “run through a wall” for him. This genuine rapport and ethical approach distinguish him as a coach and reinforce the strong morale within the Detroit Lions organization.

The extension not only secures Decker’s future with the Lions but also exemplifies the strong, transparent culture that Campbell and Holmes are building within the team.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Taylor Decker

Emotional Taylor Decker Talks About Contract Extension: ‘It Just Feels Special’