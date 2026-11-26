The Detroit Lions have faced plenty of adversity during the 2026 season, but losing two of their most important defensive players presents an entirely different challenge. For head coach Dan Campbell, the losses of Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell extend far beyond what the two defensive stars contribute on the football field.

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With the Lions preparing for their Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Chicago Bears, Campbell sat down with former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher to discuss what Hutchinson and Campbell mean to the organization. His response was a powerful reminder of the relationships he has developed with his players and the mentality he expects from those who must now step up.

Dan Campbell Gets Emotional About Losing Two Defensive Leaders

During his interview with Cowher for CBS Sports, Campbell explained that replacing the production of Hutchinson and Campbell is only part of the challenge. The Lions are also losing two players who have grown into dependable leaders and captains within the organization.

“When you have guys like Hutch and Jack Campbell, the talent speaks for itself. The production speaks for itself. Of course, that’s a huge loss as it pertains to competitive football.

“But when you’re around these guys, and you draft them, and you’ve been with them for four years, five years, and you see the growth, right?

“They were puppies when they came in, and now they’re full-grown dogs. They’re on the hunt nonstop.

“They’re loyal. They’re dependable. They’re great leaders. They’re two captains that we’ve got. They’re resilient. They’ve got everything, Coach.

“So when you lose two guys like that, guess what? It hurts. It does. It hurts.”

Those words say plenty about the culture Campbell has built in Detroit. Watching two young players develop into the type of leaders who embody everything he wants his football team to represent makes their absence particularly difficult.

Dan Campbell: ‘We Don’t Have Time to Bleed’

Despite the emotional toll of losing Hutchinson and Campbell, the Lions’ head coach knows there is little time to dwell on what has happened. With Detroit continuing to navigate significant defensive injury concerns, Campbell turned to a classic 1980s action movie to explain his team’s mentality moving forward.

“But we don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves.

“I told somebody, the old Predator movie with Schwarzenegger and Ventura, when he said, ‘Hey, you’re bleeding.’ He said, ‘I don’t have time to bleed.’

“We don’t have time to bleed. So we’ve got to pick it up, pick up the slack and go.”

Of course Dan Campbell would find a way to incorporate a Jesse Ventura line from Predator into a discussion about overcoming adversity. Somehow, there may not be a more fitting movie quote to describe what Campbell has demanded from his football team throughout his tenure in Detroit.

With the Lions facing another important divisional matchup on their 2026 regular-season schedule, nobody in the NFL is going to feel sorry for them. Campbell understands that, and he expects the players who remain healthy to embrace the responsibility of carrying this team forward.

Losing Hutchinson and Campbell hurts, and there is no pretending otherwise. But as long as Dan Campbell is standing on that sideline, the Detroit Lions aren’t going to spend much time feeling sorry for themselves.