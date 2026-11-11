The Detroit Lions didn’t make the splash many fans were hoping for at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but head coach Dan Campbell doesn’t appear to be losing any sleep over it. In fact, Campbell sounds pretty confident about the roster general manager Brad Holmes has assembled.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Campbell was asked about Detroit’s lack of activity and how he feels about his team heading into the stretch run of the season. His response was simple, and it certainly didn’t sound like a coach who believes his team is missing a major piece.

“Feel good. We love our guys, man. We love our guys. … I think we’re in a good spot here, man,” Campbell said, according to The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy.

That’s a pretty strong endorsement considering the Lions’ decision to stand pat while other NFL contenders made significant additions.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Believes Lions Can Improve From Within

According to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News, Campbell pointed to Detroit’s continued improvement and expressed confidence in the team’s depth.

“We’re pretty good with depth right now,” Campbell said.

Brad Galli of WXYZ-TV added that Campbell believes the Lions identified opportunities to improve internally early in the season, particularly on defense. And judging by Detroit’s recent performances, the head coach believes that improvement is happening.

“When you’re doing that, it’s like ‘That’s what we thought it would be,'” Campbell explained. “A lot of things were looked at, but we feel pretty good right now.”

The Lions have won four consecutive games to improve to 6-2, and their defense has taken noticeable strides during that stretch. According to Detroit’s official team website, the unit has not allowed more than 21 points in any of its last four games.

That improvement appears to be a major reason Campbell feels comfortable moving forward with the players already in the building.

Detroit Lions Are Betting on Their Current Roster

Detroit’s only trade deadline acquisition was veteran safety Andre Cisco, who arrived Monday in a deal with the New York Jets. The Lions initially agreed to send a 2028 sixth-round pick to New York, though the trade compensation was later changed to a 2029 sixth-round selection.

Of course, not everyone is thrilled with Holmes’ approach. Detroit’s decision to avoid a bigger move has already drawn criticism from Mike Valenti, particularly with the Lions dealing with injuries at linebacker.

The frustration is understandable, especially with Detroit trying to win its first Super Bowl. But as The Detroit News reported following Tuesday’s deadline, the Lions ultimately chose not to pursue another deal after acquiring Cisco.

Dan Campbell Isn’t Second-Guessing the Lions’ Trade Deadline

Campbell clearly believes the answers to Detroit’s remaining questions can come from within. Whether that confidence is justified will become clearer as the Lions face tougher competition down the stretch.

For now, though, Campbell isn’t interested in worrying about the moves Detroit didn’t make. He likes his guys, and he’s ready to find out just how far they can take this team.