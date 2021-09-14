Dan Campbell weighs in on Aubrey Pleasant ripping Jeff Okudah on bench [Video]

By now, you have almost certainly seen the video from Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers when Detroit Lions DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant absolutely undressed CB Jeff Okudah on the sideline after he was not doing his job.

On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell joined the Stoney and Jansen show on 97.1 the Ticket and he shared his thoughts on what went down with Pleasant and Okudah.

“I don’t like it, but I don’t dislike it,” Campbell said. “It’s high emotions, man … Sometimes, there’s players and coaches, when you get one blowup, now you can finally get some work done.”

Nation, what are your thoughts on how Pleasant reamed out Okudah on the bench? (Note: He did give him a little hug at the end of the reaming, though not many have showed that part)