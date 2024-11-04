fb
Monday, November 4, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Weighs In On Brian Branch Ejection

W.G. Brady
Following the Detroit Lions' matchup against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Dan Campbell addressed the controversial ejection of safety Brian Branch. The decision to eject Branch for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers receiver Bo Melton drew scrutiny from fans and analysts alike, and Campbell offered his perspective on the incident.

Campbell’s Thoughts on the Ejection

In his post-game comments, Campbell acknowledged the officials' role in the decision, stating, “Yeah, look you know as well as I do that’s not up to me,” Campbell said as quoted by SI. “The only explanation I got, those guys (the refs) did a great job, Clete (Blakeman) and them. I have a lot of respect for what they do and they just said it came from New York so that is all I’ve got on it.” This admission highlighted Campbell's respect for the officiating crew while also pointing out that the decision stemmed from the league's officiating office.

The ejection marked a significant moment for Campbell, as he noted, “That is the first time that I have ever been a part of something like that since I’ve been a head coach, that somebody got ejected. So I didn’t see it. I don’t know.” This was a new experience for the Lions' coach, underscoring the unpredictable nature of officiating in the NFL.

Lessons for Branch

When asked about what Branch could learn from the ejection, Campbell emphasized the importance of adapting to the league's standards. “Yeah, I have to see it. I don’t know. I’m assuming he hit his head. Certainly try to lower your target to where it doesn’t become that, but I never want to take away his aggressiveness and the skills that make him the player that he is,” he said.

Campbell further noted the impact of Branch’s absence on the game, stating, “but it doesn’t help us when he isn’t available in the game either. So I would tell him just to lower it, and he has to get used to that too when you play in primetime games. New York is going to look at all these. They don’t care about the one o’clock games. They give us primetime games. So understand the situation and we will get through it. He will be fine.”

As the Lions move forward, Campbell’s insights into Branch’s ejection will be crucial for the young safety as he learns to navigate the expectations and scrutiny that come with playing at a high level. The focus now shifts to how the Lions can adapt without one of their key defensive players while continuing their quest for success in the NFC North.

