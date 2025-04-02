Dan Campbell Weighs In On Detroit Lions Brutal Road Schedule in 2025

The Detroit Lions road schedule in 2025 is BRUTAL!

The Detroit Lions aren’t just preparing for another NFL season—they’re gearing up for a war of attrition. With a schedule stacked against them, especially on the road, the 2025 season promises to be one of the toughest slates in recent team history.

Dan Campbell

A Brutal Road Ahead

The Lions’ road trips read like a tour of NFL powerhouses:

Road games: Chicago (5-12), Green Bay (11-6), Minnesota (14-3), Washington (12-5), *Philadelphia (14-3), Cincinnati (9-8), *Baltimore (12-5), *Kansas City (15-2) and *Los Angeles Rams (10-7).

*Denotes Division Champions in 2024

Dan Campbell Embraces the Grind

Despite the intimidating stretch, head coach Dan Campbell isn’t flinching. In fact, he seems to relish the challenge.

“This is a challenge,” Campbell said Tuesday when asked about the daunting road schedule. “We’re competitive, I’m competitive. So yeah, I love the thought of it. These are going to be outdoors, (on) grass. I hope it rains, it’s mud, it’s everything, the whole deal. This is going to be a meat grinder, you know?”

That “meat grinder” mentality has become a trademark of Campbell’s coaching style. Grit, toughness, and no excuses—it’s the culture he’s instilled in Detroit, and it’ll be put to the test in 2025.

The Lions are coming off one of their best seasons in franchise history, and if they want to build on that momentum, they’ll need to prove they can hang with the NFL’s elite—on their turf. Literally.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Announce Opening Day Roster for 2025
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?