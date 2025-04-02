Dan Campbell Weighs In On Detroit Lions Brutal Road Schedule in 2025

The Detroit Lions aren’t just preparing for another NFL season—they’re gearing up for a war of attrition. With a schedule stacked against them, especially on the road, the 2025 season promises to be one of the toughest slates in recent team history.

A Brutal Road Ahead

The Lions’ road trips read like a tour of NFL powerhouses:

Road games: Chicago (5-12), Green Bay (11-6), Minnesota (14-3), Washington (12-5), *Philadelphia (14-3), Cincinnati (9-8), *Baltimore (12-5), *Kansas City (15-2) and *Los Angeles Rams (10-7).

*Denotes Division Champions in 2024

Dan Campbell Embraces the Grind

Despite the intimidating stretch, head coach Dan Campbell isn’t flinching. In fact, he seems to relish the challenge.

“This is a challenge,” Campbell said Tuesday when asked about the daunting road schedule. “We’re competitive, I’m competitive. So yeah, I love the thought of it. These are going to be outdoors, (on) grass. I hope it rains, it’s mud, it’s everything, the whole deal. This is going to be a meat grinder, you know?”

That “meat grinder” mentality has become a trademark of Campbell’s coaching style. Grit, toughness, and no excuses—it’s the culture he’s instilled in Detroit, and it’ll be put to the test in 2025.

The Lions are coming off one of their best seasons in franchise history, and if they want to build on that momentum, they’ll need to prove they can hang with the NFL’s elite—on their turf. Literally.