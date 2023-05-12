The 2023 NFL schedule officially dropped at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night and it has been confirmed that the Detroit Lions will be playing the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football in the league's season-opener. On Friday morning, Lions head coach Dan Campbell joined the crew on Good Morning Football, and he was asked about having to play the defending Super Bowl Champions in the league's first game of the 2023 season.

Key Points

Playing the Chiefs in the season opener signifies the Lions' increasing visibility and notice within the league.

Campbell and his team aren't afraid of the challenge, expressing confidence in their ability to compete and avoid being dominated.

Campbell, Glenn, and Johnson are eager for the opportunity to face the defending champions, demonstrating the team's competitive drive and desire to measure themselves against the best.

Dan Campbell weighs in on Detroit Lions season-opener vs. Chiefs

When asked about playing the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football to open the season, Campbell said that getting featured in a game of that magnitude means the Lions are “starting to get noticed.”

“It means we're starting to get noticed,” Campbell said on GMFB. “It also means they are betting on us not getting our (butts) kicked!”

Campbell said that he called defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson when he found out the Lions would be playing the Chiefs in Week 1, and they all want to play the Super Bowl champs.

“I think everybody wants an opportunity to play the champ,” Campbell added.

Bottom Line: Getting started with a BANG!

When the Lions take on the Chiefs on Opening Night, they will be getting the toughest game on their schedule out of the way. The Chiefs have won two of the past four Super Bowls, and you can bet that Patrick Mahomes and his teammates will want to get off to a great start in 2023. That being said, you can bet Campbell and his staff will have the Lions ready for battle, and you should not be surprised if they ruin the Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Ceremony by walking out of Arrowhead Stadium with a win.