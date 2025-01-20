fb
Monday, January 20, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsDan Campbell Weighs in on If the Detroit Lions Lose Ben Johnson...
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Weighs in on If the Detroit Lions Lose Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

As the Detroit Lions' offseason begins, all eyes are on the team's future with key coaching staff members—offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn—being sought after for head coaching roles. While speaking to the media on Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell opened up about the potential of losing both of his coordinators, acknowledging that while nothing has been confirmed, he fully expects both to be head coaches next season.

Dan Campbell

“I would expect to lose both, but I haven’t been told anything. I’ve got a feeling. I’m prepared to lose both,” Campbell said, a statement that reflects the high demand for Johnson and Glenn following the Lions' impressive season. Both coaches have been pivotal in shaping Detroit’s turnaround, with Johnson credited for turning the Lions' offense into one of the league's most potent, and Glenn orchestrating a defense that has seen significant improvement.

The Super Bowl Window: Still Open for the Lions?

Despite the looming uncertainty surrounding his coaching staff, Campbell remains optimistic about the team's future. When asked if the Lions' Super Bowl window remains open even if Johnson and Glenn depart, Campbell confidently affirmed, “We absolutely do. You’ve got your culture, you’ve got your identity and you’ve got your players. We’ve got that.”

Campbell’s belief that the Lions have built a solid foundation is significant. The team’s culture, forged through hard work and a strong sense of unity, has been a major factor in their success, and it seems that Campbell is confident that even if the coordinators leave, the Lions' momentum will continue.

Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn

Both Johnson and Glenn have had a significant impact on the team’s growth, but Campbell’s confidence in the organization’s culture and player development suggests that the Lions are ready to keep pushing forward, regardless of the coaching shake-up.

With a roster full of talent and a culture that has taken root, the Lions’ goal of achieving Super Bowl glory remains within reach. The next challenge for Campbell and the organization will be navigating this offseason and preparing for another strong campaign, with or without their current coordinators.

It’s clear that the Detroit Lions, under Campbell’s leadership, are more than capable of handling adversity and continuing their upward trajectory.

Previous article
Aidan Hutchinson Takes To Social Media To Reflect On 2024 Season
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Al Graham on Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss
Tommy on Video Emerges Showing Detroit Lions ‘Fans’ Quitting on Their Team
Tommy on Rumor: Ben Johnson Notifies Detroit Lions of His Intentions for 2025 Season
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Colleen Monroe on Open Letter To Governor Whitmer: Please Declare The Day After The Super Bowl a ‘No School Day’
Joe B on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions