Dan Campbell Weighs in on If the Detroit Lions Lose Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn

As the Detroit Lions' offseason begins, all eyes are on the team's future with key coaching staff members—offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn—being sought after for head coaching roles. While speaking to the media on Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell opened up about the potential of losing both of his coordinators, acknowledging that while nothing has been confirmed, he fully expects both to be head coaches next season.

“I would expect to lose both, but I haven’t been told anything. I’ve got a feeling. I’m prepared to lose both,” Campbell said, a statement that reflects the high demand for Johnson and Glenn following the Lions' impressive season. Both coaches have been pivotal in shaping Detroit’s turnaround, with Johnson credited for turning the Lions' offense into one of the league's most potent, and Glenn orchestrating a defense that has seen significant improvement.

The Super Bowl Window: Still Open for the Lions?

Despite the looming uncertainty surrounding his coaching staff, Campbell remains optimistic about the team's future. When asked if the Lions' Super Bowl window remains open even if Johnson and Glenn depart, Campbell confidently affirmed, “We absolutely do. You’ve got your culture, you’ve got your identity and you’ve got your players. We’ve got that.”

Campbell’s belief that the Lions have built a solid foundation is significant. The team’s culture, forged through hard work and a strong sense of unity, has been a major factor in their success, and it seems that Campbell is confident that even if the coordinators leave, the Lions' momentum will continue.

Both Johnson and Glenn have had a significant impact on the team’s growth, but Campbell’s confidence in the organization’s culture and player development suggests that the Lions are ready to keep pushing forward, regardless of the coaching shake-up.

With a roster full of talent and a culture that has taken root, the Lions’ goal of achieving Super Bowl glory remains within reach. The next challenge for Campbell and the organization will be navigating this offseason and preparing for another strong campaign, with or without their current coordinators.

It’s clear that the Detroit Lions, under Campbell’s leadership, are more than capable of handling adversity and continuing their upward trajectory.