Dan Campbell weighs in on New York Jets QB announcement

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will invade MetLife Stadium for the second time this season when they take on the New York Jets. Earlier today, news broke that the Jets have made a surprise decision on who will be their starting quarterback for their Week 15 game against the Lions, and it will be Zach Wilson who will get the nod over Mike White, who has not been cleared to play by the Jets’ doctors.

What did Dan Campbell say about the New York Jets QB decision?

Prior to Friday’s practice, Campbell spoke to the media, and when he was asked about Zach Wilson being named as the Jets’ starting QB for Sunday’s game, he said the Lions had an idea that would be the case.

“We kind of had an idea, so we’re ready,” Campbell said in his Friday press conference. “We knew he was going into the game anyway [as the No. 2 QB], so we figured they were going to play him. So, it’s really — same thing, man, it’s about being disciplined.

Campbell added that the Lions know what the Jets are going to try and do offensively with Wilson at the helm, so they have to stay disciplined.

“We know what kind of game this will be, what they’re going to want to do offensively. So, we’ve got to play our keys, we’ve got to be disciplined. We’ve got to run, we’ve got to hit — all the things that we know here.”

As far as Wilson goes, Campbell knows he will come out and compete, and that he is certainly “talented.”

“I’m sure he’s a competitor, like most players in this league. So, he’ll want to go out there and play well,” Campbell said. “He’s certainly talented and they’ll have a good game plan designed for him to where he can succeed and they can get it to their weapons and they can control the game and play good defense.

“So, they’re going to try and take the pressure off of him as much as possible and just let him be him. You know? Use his talents, his skills.”

So far this season, the Jets are 5-2 with Wilson as their quarterback. But, that does not mean he has played well. In fact, in those seven games, Wilson completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,279 yards and four touchdowns to go along with five interceptions.