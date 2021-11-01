Dan Campbell weighs in on NFL trade deadline

Following an embarrassing 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions are now 0-8 as they head into the bye week and if anything, they are more likely to be sellers than buyers before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters about the trade deadline and he said that as of now, he does not see his team being involved.

“I don’t see anything right now that I can say has any legs,” Campbell said.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions make a trade before tomorrow’s deadline?

