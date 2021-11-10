Dan Campbell weighs in on possibility of claiming WR Josh Reynolds off waivers

The moment that Josh Reynolds was waived by the Tennessee Titans, everybody and their brother hopped on social media to say that he would be a good fit for the Detroit Lions.

The Lions are certainly in need of a wide receiver but according to head coach Dan Campbell, he and GM Brad Holmes have not yet had any conversations about claiming Reynolds. Campbell added that doesn’t mean a decision has been made one way or the other.

If the Lions do claim Reynolds, we will know by 4 p.m. today.

