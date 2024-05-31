Dan Campbell Weighs In On Potential Schedule Change

Dan Campbell says his team will ready for anything

On Thursday, Detroit Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell expressed his neutrality regarding a proposed change to the NFL’s offseason schedule by the NFL Players Association. The proposal aims to reshape the preseason structure, emphasizing player health and shifting the focus from spring voluntary workouts to an extended training camp starting in late June or early July.

Neutral Stance on Offseason Changes

Campbell, known for his straightforward approach, stated that his primary concern is whatever benefits his team the most, indicating he has no strong preference for the current setup or the proposed changes.

“I’m always going to lean on the side of what’s best for our team,” Campbell said. “It’s hard to be caught in the middle of it a little bit, between the players and the — so for me, it’s whatever. If that means it’s a longer training camp and that’s better for us as a team, then I’m all for it. If it means keeping it split as it is, I’m all for it.”

NFLPA’s Proposal Details

The NFLPA’s initiative suggests eliminating voluntary on-field activities during spring, replacing them with a longer and more structured training camp. This adjustment is seen as a strategy to enhance player health and safety by reducing off-season wear and tear while still allowing for significant instructional time through classroom sessions in spring.

Implications for Team Preparations and Player Development

While Campbell is open to modifications that could potentially benefit the Lions, he voiced concerns about the impact of a shortened preseason on player development. Reducing preseason games from four to two could hinder the growth and readiness of young players who benefit from the live-game experience. This aspect of the proposal reflects a broader debate within the NFL about balancing player safety with developmental needs.

“You look at what we were able to do with some of our young guys last year, and how important they were to us winning, but there’s a process to it,” he said. “If you don’t get them developed or get them enough reps to where they help you, then — that’s the only thing. That’s what you lose, so there again, we’ll make it work. It’s a long season right now, and we’ll make it work either way.”

A Reaction to Potential Regular Season Expansion

The proposal also appears to be a countermeasure by the NFLPA in anticipation of the league’s potential move towards an 18-game regular season in the forthcoming collective bargaining agreements. Campbell noted that he has no strong opinion on the extension of the regular season but reiterated the importance of preseason games for rookie and fringe roster player development.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Neutral Stance on Schedule Changes: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed a neutral perspective on the NFL Players Association’s proposal to alter the NFL’s offseason schedule. He emphasized his willingness to adapt to whatever setup benefits the team, whether it involves a longer training camp or maintaining the current structure. Details of the NFLPA Proposal: The proposed changes by the NFLPA aim to eliminate voluntary on-field activities during the spring and extend training camp starting in late June or early July. This proposal is designed to enhance player health and allow for continued educational sessions without the physical strain of traditional spring workouts. Concerns Over Player Development: While open to schedule restructuring, Campbell voiced concerns about the potential reduction of preseason games, noting that a shorter preseason could negatively impact the development and evaluation of young and marginal players, which is critical for building team depth and readiness.

Bottom Line

As the discussion continues and the NFLPA prepares to formally present its proposal, Campbell’s stance remains focused on flexibility and readiness to adapt to changes that align with the best interests of the Detroit Lions and their preparations for the competitive season.